Logan Paul Uses Patrick Mahomes' 'Super Bowl Rings' To K.O. JD McDonagh On Raw

Logan Paul got an assist from the biggest superstar in the NFL during WWE's "Monday Night Raw" ... using Patrick Mahomes' "Super Bowl Rings" like brass knuckles in the middle of a match -- but the plan totally backfired!!

The Chiefs quarterback was a surprise guest at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City ... where he had a front-row seat for all the wild action.

But Mahomes wasn't just a bystander -- he played a huge role in Paul's showdown with Jey Uso ... when the Maverick decided to help his Judgment Day friends JD McDonagh and Finn Balor in a scrap.

Paul ran over to the Prime athlete for some assistance against Uso ... and while the two-time MVP didn't hop in the squared-circle, he loaned three rings off his fingers to give his buddy an upper hand.

It's highly likely the jewelry were replicas -- especially considering the Chiefs haven't received their bling for winning SB LVIII in February just yet -- but it's still cool nonetheless.

Paul then re-entered the ring and geared up to unload a vicious punch on Uso ... but instead, he accidentally clocked McDonagh!!

Mahomes' involvement nearly got him in trouble ... 'cause Braun Strowman showed up to save Uso -- and he walked right up to the three-time champ and started talking crap.

Luckily, Mahomes had his teammates Creed Humphrey and Trey Smith by his side for backup ... preventing things from getting physical.

The segment ended with Strowman handling Balor and forcing Paul to dip ... and Mahomes lived to see another day.