Logan Paul and Nina Agdal Hold Gender Reveal Wrestling Match

Logan Paul and Nina Agdal's gender reveal got downright violent Saturday ... 'cause the pair announced their child's sex via an intense wrestling bout -- with twists and turns galore.

The expecting parents decided to learn the news in a knockdown drag-out fight ... bringing on a couple of wrestlers -- one who wore pink trunks and another in blue, marking the two sexes of their child.

Check out the video ... the two start to battle it out ... raining hurricanranas and top-rope cutters down upon one another while Logan and Nina watched Ringside.

Despite the blue wrestler nearly coming out on top ... it seems the fighter in the pink shorts ultimately won the battle -- and the couple embraced with the knowledge they're welcoming a girl to the fam.

Of course, Logan's wrestled for WWE since 2022 ... and, currently holds the WWE U.S. Championship belt -- so, easy to see why he and Nina chose wrestling as their preferred reveal method.

Remember, Paul and Agdal announced they were having a kid a couple weeks ago ... just months after Logan proposed in a tearjerking viral video.

BTW ... in case you're wondering if Logan's happy having a girl or really wanted a boy -- he opened up about having a girl on his "Implausive" podcast, and he said he'd "melt" at the possibility of being a girl-dad.

