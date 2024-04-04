Logan Paul, KSI Sign Aaron Judge To Prime Deal, Joins Patrick Mahomes

Logan Paul and KSI continue to take a proverbial Louisville Slugger bat to the beverage market ... with PRIME inking a sponsorship deal with one of the biggest stars in baseball (in many ways), Aaron Judge!

The 31-year-old NY Yankees slugger now joins K.C. Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes as a Prime ambassador ... meaning the energy and hydration drink company, which only launched in 2022, now counts arguably the world's best baseball and football player as part of their roster of athletes.

Add to #99 and #15, combat sports stars Terence Crawford, Alex Volkanovski, and Israel Adesanya, and international soccer superstar Erling Haaland ... and that's not too shabby!

Prime and KSI made the big announcement Thursday morning on social media, writing, "All Rise for the newest member of the Prime Team ⚾️ @thejudge44 x @drinkprime," along with a dugout photo of the trio.

“It’s such an honor to team up with legends like Logan Paul and KSI,” Aaron Judge said of the partnership.

“PRIME has been my go-to for both fuel and recovery since it was first released and it’s a pleasure to officially sign on as a PRIME Hydration athlete. This collaboration comes just in time as we kick off our next season and with PRIME by my side, it's slated to be one of the best ones yet.”

FWIW, this checks out. The Yanks are off to a blazing fast start, going 6-1, including a road sweep of the rival Houston Astros, and a series win in Arizona. In fact, Judge came up big on the eve of the Prime announcement, blasting a 2 run home run on Wednesday, and driving in a critical run in extra innings.

As you'd expect, Prime's pumped, too.

“Aaron Judge is nothing short of a professional baseball icon and legend. Watching his career grow into what it is today has been inspirational and these are the types of athletes we can only hope to partner with,” co-founders Logan and KSI said.

“Aaron and team, welcome to the PRIME family and good luck this season! We will all be cheering you on.”