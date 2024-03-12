Logan Paul, KSI's Prime Hydration Partners W/ Lakers, Official Sports Drink

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Logan Paul & KSI PRIME Partners W/ L.A. Lakers ... Official Sports Drink!!

3/12/2024 11:10 AM PT
Logan Paul's foray into the sports world goes deeper than the WWE ring ... the star wrestler, along with partner business KSI, continues to kick ass in the drink space, linking up with one of the most valuable franchises in the world, the L.A. Lakers!

Prime Hydration and the Purple and Gold announced the biz deal on social media on Tuesday, revealing the new partnership, writing ... "Lakers x @PrimeHydrate Hydration: Get ready L.A., PRIME Hydration is the new Official Sports Drink of the Los Angeles Lakers."

Of course, it's not the first time Logan and KSI's company has gone into business with a major force in the sports world ... they're also the official sports drink of the UFC, the Los Angeles Dodgers, Arsenal, and FC Barcelona, amongst other teams and leagues.

They also work with individual athletes like Patrick Mahomes and Israel Adesanya.

Not too shabby ... and the Lake Show deal positions Prime as an indirect partner with LeBron James.

Paul and KSI, once rivals, launched the company, which sells sports and energy drinks, in early 2022 ... and has quickly grown into a company worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

