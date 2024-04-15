Logan Paul, Nina Agdal Announce Pregnancy, Expecting First Child Together

Congratulations are in order for Logan Paul and Nina Agdal -- the Sports Illustrated model is pregnant with their first child ... TMZ Sports has learned.

Sources with direct knowledge tell us Nina is a few months along in the pregnancy ... and the two couldn't be happier about the baby on the way.

In fact, witnesses tell us the pair was spotted last month at a high-end NYC furniture store where they were shopping for their nursery.

No word yet on a gender ... that'll obviously come in due time. Logan and Nina broke the news online Monday, writing ... "Another Paul coming this Fall." They also threw up some sonograms of their new bundle of joy.

Logan and Nina started dating back in 2022 ... and made their first public appearance together that June at Novikov in London.

Logan popped the question a little over a year later ... getting on one knee at Lake Como in Italy.

It was quite the emotional proposal ... with Logan documenting the whole thing on his YouTube channel.

The kid's gonna have some incredible genes -- Logan is a WWE Superstar, internet sensation, boxer and successful businessman ... while Nina is one of the most recognizable models on the planet.

Given Logan's track record, we know he'll share every step of the rest of the pregnancy.