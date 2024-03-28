Logan Paul Rips Graham Bensinger Over Documentary, You Promised Apple TV+

Play video content TMZ.com

Logan Paul is beyond pissed about the new documentary about him that just dropped ... and he's blaming Graham Bensinger, the guy who spent 5 months interviewing him for the film.

We had Logan and Graham on "TMZ Live" Thursday, and we thought they were both going to promote, "5 Months with Logan Paul" ... the documentary -- in which Logan opens up about suicidal thoughts after a failed business deal. Well, instead it turned into a verbal Royal Rumble, with Logan hurling a lot of accusations at Graham.

His main beef is the platform on which '5 Months' debuted ... namely, Graham's YouTube channel. Logan ripped into Graham, claiming he'd promised it would debut on Apple TV+. Dude came with receipts, too -- Logan held up several emails he claims Graham sent him about the Apple TV+ deal.

For his part, Graham claims he notified Logan's manager 3 months ago that the Apple TV+ deal had fallen apart, and the doc would be on YouTube. Logan was still incensed Graham never spoke to him about it.

Logan's other issue is he feels bamboozled, as he ranted to us about giving Graham unprecedented access to his life and the people closest to him ... including his fiancee Nina Agdal and his brother, Jake Paul.

He says he wouldn't have participated so fully, if at all, had he known the Apple deal was dead.

In the end, they went at each other for a very intense 10+ minutes -- we've got an abbreviated version in this post, but you can see the full showdown on Thursday's "TMZ Live."