Logan Paul Says He Had Suicidal Thoughts Amid CryptoZoo Scandal

Logan Paul says the coverage of his failed CryptoZoo project led to the darkest period of his life ... revealing he at one point contemplated taking his own life amid the backlash.

The YouTuber, boxer and WWE Superstar opened up on his mental struggles in Graham Bensinger's documentary, "5 Months with Logan Paul" ... detailing the breakdown he had while in Denmark with his fiancée, Nina Agdal, and her family in 2022.

Logan said he missed out on the chance to meet Nina's father due to his emotional state ... admitting he was in "a pretty dark spot" after YouTuber Coffeezilla released a video series investigating his NFT game and accusing it of being a scam.

"For the first time in my life I was having suicidal thoughts," Logan said. "I was just spiraling, Graham. Spiraling. I was crying, like sobbing ... I felt weak, which is uncommon for me. I'm supposed to be the leader."

As we previously reported, Logan was sued over the failed project ... but the internet superstar later vowed to make things right with a $2.3 million buyback program for those who put money into the game.

He also took legal action of his own ... going after Eduardo Ibanez and "Crypto King" Jake Greenbaum for their roles in the whole fiasco.

Logan's statement is interesting, to say the least -- he was "canceled" back in 2017 over his suicide forest vlog ... but after several apologies and expressing his regret over it all, he has since made quite the comeback through boxing and wrestling.