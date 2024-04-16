Logan Paul Excited About Potentially Having Baby Girl, 'I'm Just Gonna Melt'

Logan Paul and Nina Agdal don't know their baby's gender just yet, but it's clear the WWE Superstar is hoping for a girl ... gushing over the possibility and saying, "I'm just gonna melt."

The Maverick opened up on his impending fatherhood during his "Impaulsive" podcast this week ... and he couldn't help but get excited over the huge milestone.

Paul explained his life will change forever once they welcome the kid to the world ... 'cause, for the first time, he won't be prioritizing himself -- it's all gonna be about his partner and the new family they created together.

Logan said he's wanted to be a dad for a long time ... but hadn't met the right person until the Sports Illustrated model came along.

"It's like a feeling that I can't even comprehend right now, especially if it looks anything like Nina," Logan said of the baby on the way. "Like, I love Nina so much, and then this little version of her that's also half me, that is going to be my entire life?"

Logan also praised his fiancée ... saying she's been handling the pregnancy extremely well and is going to be an incredible mother.

"I can't wait to find out the gender," he added.