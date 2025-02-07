Jake Paul Destroys Canelo Alvarez After Fight Talks Fall Apart, 'Owned Slave'

Jake Paul isn't pulling punches after his fight talks with Canelo Alvarez torpedoed ... blasting the boxing superstar and calling him an "owned slave" for backing out of the blockbuster event.

El Gallo released a scathing post on his X account Friday morning ... hours after it was reported a Paul vs. Alvarez fight was close to being announced -- just for it to fall apart.

Paul claimed Alvarez "ducked" him and isn't behind the wheel of his own career ... nor does he care for "the pride of the Mexican people who support him on U.S. soil."

"it's not surprising when his whole career he has done nothing for the sport of boxing outside the ring," Paul said. "I'm the new face of boxing. You cannot have the biggest fight of 2025 without my name involved."

Breaking news: Canelo Alvarez ducked me Jake Paul and is now an owned slave with no regard for the pride of the Mexican people who support him on US soil. it’s not surprising when his whole career he has done nothing for the sport of boxing outside the ring. I’m the new face of… pic.twitter.com/oKJmPZFkzD — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) February 7, 2025 @jakepaul

Paul went on to say his self-declaration as the "king of the sport" will be proven right when Alvarez's next fights don't succeed ... and he'll have no one to blame but himself.

"28 years old. Biggest fight in boxing history. My own boss. Not owned. 5 years in. All of you felines want to see me fail, but god has other plans. It’s the era of good. The era of the elephant. It’s the era of MVP."

Speaking of MVP -- Most Valuable Promotions also addressed the crumbled negotiations ... saying it was supposed to be a monumental moment on Cinco de Mayo weekend in Las Vegas, which would have been major for Mexican, Puerto Rican and American fans.

"MVP operates with integrity, transparency, and respect for the sport, its athletes, and the fans. Unfortunately, not everyone in the boxing world shares those values," the promotion said Friday.

"This situation is a reminder not to believe everything you read, especially when the current media environment is often controlled by those with hidden agendas, including promoters who have reporters on their payroll."

As for what's next for Paul now that Alvarez is out, MVP said it is working to get him a big-name opponent ... and will continue to be a force in the sport.