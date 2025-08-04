Jake Paul Hires Attorney Alex Spiro In Fight Against Match-Fixing Claims

Jake Paul wasn't kidding when he said he'd sue the hell outta anyone who claimed his fights are staged -- he's teamed up with powerhouse attorney Alex Spiro to pursue legal action against the people spewing lies about his boxing career.

TMZ Sports has learned ... the YouTuber-turned-boxer retained one of the biggest lawyers in the biz to be in his corner -- as the allegations his bouts are scripted have done some serious damage to 28-year-old Paul, his partners and the entire sport's reputation as a whole.

Spiro tells us ... "I've been retained by Mr. Paul to pursue legal redress for the damages he suffered. If someone uses their public soapbox to harm him and the sport with lies, there will be consequences."

Spiro has worked with some massive figures over the years -- Jay-Z, Elon Musk and Alec Baldwin, to name just a few celebs who have relied on his legal representation.

Paul made it clear he was going to defend his name -- he recently revealed he was fed up with the narrative when Piers Morgan weighed in on his bout against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and called it "boring staged bulls***."

After years of letting it slide as just “haters being haters”, I have asked my team to vigorously go after anyone who makes up lies about my boxing career. Expect to get served you pigs https://t.co/u0oVz5d9bu — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) June 29, 2025 @jakepaul

