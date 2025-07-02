Jake Paul Title Shot 'Closer Than We Think,' Ex-Champ Antonio Tarver Says

Play video content TMZSports.com

Jake Paul could be competing for a boxing championship REAL soon -- so says Antonio Tarver, who tells TMZ Sports El Gallo's entry into the WBA cruiserweight rankings is paving the way for the opportunity.

We spoke with the former lightweight champ after Paul secured his 12th career win against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. (54-7) in 10 rounds in Anaheim, Calif. this past weekend -- which Tarver had a front-row seat for, as he called the fight for DAZN.

Tarver was very impressed with Paul's performance, praising the YouTuber/entrepreneur for what he has achieved in the ring, considering he has zero amateur boxing experience.

"To pick boxing up late and be at the level he's at right now -- he was a prospect before this past Saturday," the 56-year-old said. "But when you beat a guy with 60 fight experiences and you only have, really, three professional fights because everybody else was other types of athletes ... bro, that is really advancing."

Tarver, who himself last fought in 2015, believes a title shot for Paul is closer than most realize ... explaining that being No. 14 in the WBA's cruiserweight ranking puts him in a great position to make it happen -- because the top dog, Gilberto "Zurdo" Ramirez, has a voluntary defense, meaning he can have his pick of the litter.

"Why wouldn't a guy give a guy like Jake Paul a real opportunity because they're gonna feel that, 'Hey, man, I'm probably gonna come in this fight the favorite.'"

"'It's gonna be a huge fight, and I don't have to take that real crazy risk. I probably have a better chance at beating a guy on my experience.'" Tarver said.

To put it simply -- the champ wanting the biggest paycheck with the smallest risk is a no-brainer.

Taking a title fight would be a win-win for Paul, he added ... saying it would be a huge moment and spectacle for him by competing for a world championship.

Paul did call out several boxers after his victory against Cesar Chavez Jr. ... and Tarver -- who holds a 31-6 record -- chose who he thinks Jake should face next ... and it's not Gervonta Davis or Anthony Joshua.