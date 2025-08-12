Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Gervonta Davis Domestic Violence Case Dropped

By TMZ Staff
Published
Gervonta Davis' domestic violence case has been dropped, TMZ Sports confirmed.

A Miami-Dade County Court official told us the matter was dismissed on Tuesday ... nearly two months after the star boxer was accused of roughing up the mother of his two children.

It's unclear why officials made the decision ... we've reached out to prosecutors as well as Davis' attorney for comment, but so far, we've yet to hear back.

Davis was jailed on July 11 ... after the alleged victim in the case told Doral Police the pugilist hit her during a dispute in June, on Father's Day. She claimed Davis was picking up his kids and, after a verbal argument, he got physical with her.

She told police he struck her in the back of the head when she tried to retrieve her daughter from the back seat ... and then slapped her on the right side of her face. She allegedly sustained a minor laceration on the inner area of her lip during the altercation.

Davis has not made any public comments on the incident since his arrest.

