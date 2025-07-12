Gervonta Davis Receives Police Escort During Release from Jail, Hides Face

Pro boxer Gervonta "Tank" Davis has bonded out of jail following his arrest for domestic violence -- and his unusual release is turning heads.

NEW VIDEO: Boxer Gervonta Davis had an unusual three-person escort from Miami-Dade correctional officers as he bonded out of jail this evening. Local 10 News is now asking whether that's new protocol or preferential treatment. More here: https://t.co/Vw08lGK9Ko pic.twitter.com/Oh6JR4lI12 — WPLG Local 10 News (@WPLGLocal10) July 11, 2025 @WPLGLocal10

Check it out ... local outlet WPLG caught him exiting Florida's Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center just before 6 PM Friday with 3 Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation Department officers escorting him out.

Davis had no interest in speaking to local reporters who were kept at a distance thanks to his escort team ... and even tried keeping himself covered by pulling his white collared shirt over his head.

TMZ reached out to Miami-Dade Corrections to clarify why such an escort was provided ... so far, no word back.

We told you Friday ... the pro athlete was picked up by police early that morning -- reportedly on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge stemming from an incident that occurred last month in western Miami-Dade.

Davis is accused of physically assaulting the mother of his children during a custody exchange on June 15.

The pair reportedly got into a verbal argument, which was escalated when he allegedly hit her in the back of the head and slapped her in the face, causing a visible laceration.