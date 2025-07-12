Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Gervonta Davis Receives Police Escort During Release from Jail, Hides Face

Gervonta Davis

Pro boxer Gervonta "Tank" Davis has bonded out of jail following his arrest for domestic violence -- and his unusual release is turning heads.

Check it out ... local outlet WPLG caught him exiting Florida's Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center just before 6 PM Friday with 3 Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation Department officers escorting him out.

Davis had no interest in speaking to local reporters who were kept at a distance thanks to his escort team ... and even tried keeping himself covered by pulling his white collared shirt over his head.

TMZ reached out to Miami-Dade Corrections to clarify why such an escort was provided ... so far, no word back.

tank davis mug shot 1

We told you Friday ... the pro athlete was picked up by police early that morning -- reportedly on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge stemming from an incident that occurred last month in western Miami-Dade.

Davis is accused of physically assaulting the mother of his children during a custody exchange on June 15.

Gervonta Davis
WPLG

The pair reportedly got into a verbal argument, which was escalated when he allegedly hit her in the back of the head and slapped her in the face, causing a visible laceration.

He was reportedly arrested after a license plate reader set up in Miami Beach flagged his car.

