Lamont Roach Jr. Warns Gervonta Davis to Skip Hair Grease in Potential Rematch
Lamont Roach Jr. has some advice for Gervonta Davis if they ever rematch ... chill with the hair grease!!
TMZ Sports recently caught up with the lightweight boxing contender at Fanatics Fest in NYC ... when we asked about the status of his fight with Tank after their controversial first scrap.
You may recall, the fight ended in a majority draw (meaning Tank kept his title), though many fans felt Lamont won outright.
Adding to the drama, Davis took a knee in the fourth round after eating a shot from Roach Jr. ... before walking to his corner, where they wiped his face.
The fight continued on after the bizarre moment -- which was NOT ruled a knockdown. No points were deducted, either.
Pressing forward, Lamont isn't looking to relive that situation in the likely event the men rematch on August 16, like multiple reports say they will ... despite Davis apparently not having yet signed the contract.
As for whether Tank fears fighting Lamont again ... Roach Jr. thinks there's something to it.
"I wouldn't say he's scared of me as a man, but he's scared to get embarrassed. He's scared to get embarrassed. That's his problem."
There's more with the 25-1-1 fighter.
With the Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence "Bud" Crawford mega fight scheduled to go down September 13 in Las Vegas, we also asked Roach Jr. for his take on one of the most anticipated scraps of the decade.