Jim Jones Blamed for Gervonta Davis Draw, Boxer Blames His Hairstylist

Boxer Gervonta "Tank" Davis blamed blinding hair grease for his recent draw decision against Lamont Roach ... but several onlookers are blaming his hype men Jim Jones and Juelz Santana for dooming him from the start!!!

Tank voluntarily took a knee during the 9th round while avoiding a KO ruling, and later told the crowd his hairstylist went crazy with the goop, drawing skeptical boos from the crowd.

Gervonta Davis says he took a knee in the 9th round because there was grease in his eyes from his hair:



“Damn, why y’all booing like I’m saying bullsh*t…



They love you and then they hate you.”#TankRoach #Boxingpic.twitter.com/MqSdHiRl1b — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) March 2, 2025 @ChampRDS

On Monday, Cam'ron and Mase roasted Gervonta's choice of entertainment in Jim and Juelz, who walked the still-undefeated WBA lightweight champ performing their track "Crunk Muzik."

Cam's on the 2004-era track too but wants no parts of the reunion ... he pinpointed Jim and Juelz's negative energy as the reason behind Tank's lackluster performance once he breathed in their bad juju.

Last week, Jim challenged Cam to a $10 million boxing match, but predicted Cam and Mase would return to their sports show making jokes in the aftermath ... so here we are.

Cam compared Jim and Juelz's momentum to LiAngelo Ball's Detroit Lions' playoff halftime set, which saw the team's Super Bowl hopes fizzle right after his "Tweaker" performance.

Cam also praised the Philadelphia Eagles for not letting Meek Mill walk them out ... and they're now the reigning champs!!! Funny enough, Meek was actually at the Davis vs. Roach fight.

Play video content TMZSports.com

Lamont told us he wanted a KO but he had to settle for the draw this time around.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Ex-NBA baller Nick Young also called Jim and Juelz's walkout a washed affair and called it a poor reflection on Dipset, in addition to some jokes about Juelz's mouthpiece.

Looks like Tank will have also have to squabble up with his hairstyle, in addition to prepping for his rematch with Roach ... she'll be damned if she takes the blame for her client's ring dings.