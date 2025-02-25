Kanye West, The Game, Jim Jones Ski Mask Up for 'Documentary 3' Album

Play video content

Kanye West's randomly stumbled onto a responsibility through his latest performance art piece -- producing The Game's new album!!!

Monday night, Ye tweeted that he's quitting X, again ... and opted to unveil his latest composition on Instagram -- a 3-part track named "Tina" featuring himself, Game and Jim Jones.

Game and Ye teased the track last night after recording it ... by sliding into Beyonce's mom Tina Knowles' DM, although it doesn't sound the song has anything to do with her.

The song samples Tina Turner's classic jam "What's Love Got to Do with It" and will appear on Game's "Documentary 3" later this year.

The megastar hip hop trio donned ski masks and safety vests and let their new lyrics do the talking, and ice-grilled into the camera.

Another masked bandit on Ye's team gave the play-by-play on the making of "Tina" ... everything came about organically, including deciding to slide into Mama Tina's DMs. 🙈

