Gervonta 'Tank' Davis Shares Real Estate Plans After Retiring From Boxing

Gervonta "Tank" Davis might be serious about retiring from boxing in 2025 ... 'cause the undefeated fighter tells TMZ Sports he already has his post-fighting plans figured out.

We caught up with the 30-0 boxer after his press conference with Lamont Roach -- a 25-1 fighter he's set to face on March 1 at the Barclays Center in New York -- in which he mentioned his days in the ring are numbered.

Naturally, we had to follow up on that proclamation ... and it sounds like Tank's got it all mapped out.

"I'll probably be building my real estate portfolio," Davis said ... while adding he hopes to "separate myself from the limelight."

Tank's no stranger to the real estate business -- last year, he invested in renovating property for affordable housing in his West Baltimore neighborhood.

Gervonta Davis has purchased the entire block that he grew up in, to provide affordable housing for his community. pic.twitter.com/l9K3uteCVZ — Boxing Kingdom (@BoxingKingdom14) December 22, 2023 @BoxingKingdom14

While Tank's looking to ride off in the sunset after a few more bouts, don't expect him to make Shakur Stevenson one of his last opponents ... 'cause he said he won't be wasting his time fighting him.

"For what?" Davis said of fighting Stevenson. "Like, what has Shakur done?! He hasn't done nothing."

"He don't have no offense. Everything is defense. Defense only wins in basketball and football."