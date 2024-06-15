David Benavidez Plans To Beat Up Gvozdyk Like He Did In Sparring

Play video content TMZSports.com

Same s***, different day -- that's star boxer David Benavidez's motto heading into his big bout Saturday night ... 'cause the boxer tells us he plans to kick Oleksandr Gvozdyk's ass, just like he did when they sparred a few years back.

Benavidez (28-0) and Gvozdyk (20-1) are one of the two Prime Video PPV main events this weekend at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas ... with the winner taking the WBC interim light heavyweight title.

Benavidez -- who moved up weight classes (to 175 lbs.) to fight Gvozdyk -- feels confident the victory will be his ... and he isn't the least bit threatened by the Ukrainian fighter.

Why not? Because DB says they sparred back in the day, and even though he was young at the time, Benavidez says he got the best of Gvozdyk.

"He definitely does remember the beating I put on him when I was 21," Benavidez told TMZ Sports of the sparring session a few years back.

"Now that I'm 27 I'm stronger, I have more experience and I'm hungrier. It's gonna be a bad night for Oleksandr Gvozdyk."

Benavidez added, "I know his strengths, I know his weakness personally. Whatever he brings Saturday, I'm ready for it."

He's also ready to showcase his new strength and power in front of the fans ... and the other talented boxers, including Gervonta 'Tank' Davis and Frank Martin, who are also fighting on the card.

"Not only do we got two main events in one night, but the whole undercard is stacked too," Bendavidez said. "This is definitely gonna be a night to remember for the fans."

And, Benavidez -- who went pro at age 16 -- plans to have nights like this for years to come ... telling us he hopes to fight in the ring for another "10 to 15" years.

One of the fights David wants ... Canelo Alvarez. Unfortunately for Benavidez, up to this point, the Mexican superstar hasn't agreed to fight.