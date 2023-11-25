Demetrius Andrade Wants Canelo After David Benavidez Fight

... But He Keeps Duckin' Me!

Demetrius Andrade wants to fight Canelo Alvarez, finally ... after he beats David Benavidez later today ... the boxer says that's if the Mexican superstar stops duckin' him!

The 32-0 (19 KOs) boxer has the biggest fight of his career against Benavidez on Nov 25. ... going down at the Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas.

Considering Andrade is an elite fighter in the eyes of many, it's puzzling that the 35-year-old hasn't gotten high-level fights until now. but DA tells TMZ Sports he understands why ... fighters are afraid of him.

"The point [is] that I can really hurt somebody," Andrade said, "I can hurt careers, too."

And, the boxers Andrade says are avoiding him is a whose who ... we're talking brand name boxers like Jermall Charlo, Gennady Golovkin, and Canelo, who Demetrious ripped for taking on weaker opponents instead of him.

"It's a difficult fight for them. It's business, too," Andrade said. "Those are all three guys that trying to save themselves. Fight the easier fights."

"Canelo can end up picking 'em because they're more beatable than I am."

Andrade believes the winner of the fight with Benavidez (27-0, 23 KOs) should get Alvarez next ... and of course, he promises that it will be him.

"I'm going to beat his ass!" Andrade said of Benavidez.

"I know that in this fight, there's gonna be a lot of hard punches coming towards his way."

We also spoke with Benavidez about the huge fight ... and he explained to us what a win on Saturday would mean to him.

David also told us how he's planning to hand Andrade his first L ... and he can't wait to knock the guy out.