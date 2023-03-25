Boxer David Benavidez Vows To 'Put A Beating' On Caleb Plant, Canelo Next!

Play video content TMZSports.com

David Benavidez says an ass whoopin's waiting for Caleb Plant on Saturday ... telling TMZ Sports he's gonna "put a beating" on his longtime enemy during their upcoming fight, and Canelo's next on the hit list!

We spoke to Benavidez (26-0 w/ 23 KOs) -- one of the most talented fighters in the world -- ahead of his highly-anticipated matchup, pitting David vs. Caleb in the main event of Saturday's Showtime Boxing card.

"This fight has everything everybody wants to see," Benavidez said. "It has bad blood, it has drama, it has two fighters that really don't like each other go at it. I really dislike Caleb Plant."

He's not kiddin' either. The two boxing stars got into a heated confrontation at their kickoff press conference last month in Los Angeles, with their teams having an exchange of words.

In fact, the beef goes back years, all the way to 2018, when the guys were involved in a scuffle at a boxing gym.

So, as you can see, the friction's real, though Plant (22-1, 13 KOs) told us he believes the verbal attack reeked of "desperation" by Benavidez.

"He can say whatever he wants but I know at the end of the day, he is really scared of me," Benavidez said.

"Everybody I put my hands on I hurt and I know that for a fact... he knows that for a fact."

Benavidez added, "I just don't like this guy. I've been thinking about it for four months, every day, there's only one goal in my head and that's really to put a beating on this guy."

Once he's done with Plant, Benavidez says he's gunning for Canelo.

"After I beat Caleb Plant, and the way I'm gonna beat him, I feel like people are gonna put way more pressure on him to make this [Alvarez] fight happen," Benavidez said.

"If he doesn't make this fight happen, he's gonna get a lot of criticism."

Until then, Benavidez is ready for his 24th knockout win on March 25.