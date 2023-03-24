Boxer Shoves Opponent To Ground ... During Intense Face-Off

A boxer simply couldn't wait for his fight on Saturday to start going after his opponent ... 'cause he straight-up shoved the hell outta the guy during a face-off -- forcing him to fall to the ground!!

The wild moment happened between super featherweights Michael Gomez Jr. (18-1) and Levi Giles (13-0) on Friday ... as part of the weigh-ins for the Lawrence Okolie vs David Light card.

Video shows Gomez Jr. lead with his head as he goes full steam ahead towards Giles ... and when he gets within arm's reach, he pushes him to the ground.

Michael Gomez Jr goes heads in and shoves Levi Giles to the floor 😳🚫@Boxxer | #OkolieLight pic.twitter.com/BMYls2hfCD — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) March 24, 2023 @SkySportsBoxing

It's safe to say Giles was not expecting the shocking move ... as he flew back a couple feet.

The two guys had to be separated by security ... but that didn't stop them from jawing back and forth as they remained on opposite ends of the stage.

Gomez Jr.'s stunt is getting mixed reviews online ... with some saying it's a great way to sell a fight -- but others think it's a bad sign if he can't keep his cool.