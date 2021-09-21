Canelo Alvarez Punches Caleb Plant In Face In Wild Pre-Fight Event

Play video content SHOWTIME

Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant couldn't wait 'til November to try to punch each other in the face ... 'cause the two just exchanged blows at a pre-fight event, with Alvarez making Plant bleed.

The boxers stared each other down before taking questions from media members in Los Angeles ... when suddenly, things got intense between the two.

Broadcast cameras showed Canelo shoved Plant ... and then repeatedly called him a "motherf***er."

That's when Plant came back and tried to land a huge haymaker ... which Canelo appeared to dodge.

Canelo then tagged Plant with a flurry of punches -- knocking off his sunglasses and causing the fighter to bleed from his right eye area.

Caleb Plant suffers a cut under his eye from the altercation at the Press conference with Canelo Alvarez 😳 pic.twitter.com/QkSyz4iiYB — Who’s In Your Corner? (@WhosInYaCorner) September 21, 2021 @WhosInYaCorner

Eventually, the two were separated ... but Plant needed a white cloth to get the cut to stop oozing blood.

The drama, though didn't stop there ... 'cause the guys got heated, yet again, later in the press conference, with Plant calling Canelo a "motherf***er" as well as "a bitch."