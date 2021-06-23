Julio Cesar Chavez Sr. Calls for Son to Retire After Loss to Anderson Silva

Boxing legend Julio Cesar Chavez Sr. wasn't amused watching his son LOSE to Anderson Silva this weekend ... and he's now calling for JCC Jr. to hang up his gloves for good.

35-year-old Julio Jr. -- who's 52-6-1 a pro boxer -- lost to the MMA star on Saturday by split decision, despite the fact 46-year-old Silva hasn't had a pro boxing match in more than 15 years.

Not only did Julio miss weight for the fight, but he looked completely outclassed and out skilled -- shocking considering Julio was the WBC middleweight champ back in 2011.

Julio even went the distance with Canelo Alvarez in 2017.

Speaking of Canelo, his younger brother, Ramon Alvarez, defeated Julio Jr.'s younger brother, Omar Chavez, on the same card on Saturday.

Now, Julio and Omar's legendary dad -- Julio Sr. -- is calling for both of his sons to retire.

"I prefer that they retire if they are not going to prepare correctly," Chavez Sr. said according to BoxingScene.com ... "They do not prepare in the best way possible to fight."