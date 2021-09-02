Canelo Alvarez Keeps Door Open For Jake Paul Fight, Just Not Now

... Just Not Right Now

Play video content BACKGRID

Canelo Alvarez was asked point-blank whether he'd fight Jake Paul ... and he DIDN'T say no.

31-year-old Alvarez was leaving Beauty & Essex in L.A. ... when a photog asked the world's top pound-for-pound pugilist about boxing the 4-0 fighter.

Here's how the conversation went ... translated from Spanish to English.

Photog: "What do you think of Jake Paul? Are you gonna give him a chance?"

Canelo: "Not right now."

Photog: "Why don’t you want to give him a chance?"

Canelo: "He’s not ready."

Photog: "Do you think it might be a good option?"

Canelo: "If he wants someone to fight, we have this guy right here ..." (Points to a friend)

Play video content June 2021 TMZSports.com

Photog: "What needs to happen in order for you to give him a chance?"

Canelo: "He needs to keep improving. Good luck."

Photog: "What do you think of a fight between you and your brother vs. the Paul bros?"

Canelo: "No."

Play video content DECEMBER 2020 TMZSports.com

Alvarez has not been a fan of Paul's foray into the squared circle ... previously telling us he believed the Paul brothers were disrespecting the sport.

Play video content BACKGRID

But, now it seems Alvarez has changed his mind about Jake ... even if he stopped well-short of guaranteeing they'd someday fight.