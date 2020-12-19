Canelo Alvarez Says Jake & Logan Paul Are Disrespecting Boxing, Come Spar with Me
12/19/2020 12:40 AM PT
Canelo Alvarez is clearly NOT amused by Jake and Logan Paul -- saying their foray into boxing is all about money, not glory ... and it's disrespecting the sport.
Logan Paul is set to take on Floyd Mayweather -- the only man to have ever defeated Canelo -- in an exhibition match in February.
So, we asked Canelo how he felt about the event -- considering he's been calling for a rematch with Floyd for years.
Shocker, Canelo ain't thrilled about it ...
"Ya know, it’s all about the money," Canelo told us through a translator ... "I don’t think we would agree that people that are basketball players, that are YouTubers get licenses. Ya know, I don’t criticize [the Paul brothers]. This is a very risky sport, and if you go up there, it’s very risky."
With Logan's brother Jake calling out top fighters for a high-profile boxing match -- we asked Canelo if he would be down for a quick payday.
"No," Canelo said matter of factly ... "I truly believe that it’s a lack of respect. It’s all based on money. It’s all for money. I’m focused right now on other projects."
"I have other stuff going on, and I would invite him for a sparring session so that he truly knows what it’s all about."
When asked if he felt the Paul brothers were disrespecting the sport -- Canelo summed up his feelings this way: "For true fighters, I do believe it is a lack of respect."
Canelo has achieved both fortune and fame from boxing -- not only is he one of the highest paid athletes in the world, he's also shared the ring with top level opponents.
In fact, he's taking on undefeated champ Callum Smith on Saturday in a fight Canelo says could be one of the toughest scraps of his career.