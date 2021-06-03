Canelo Álvarez Dances His Face Off On Boat Trip With New Wife
Canelo Alvarez Dances His Face Off On Boat Trip ... With New Wife!!!
6/3/2021 11:34 AM PT
We all know Canelo Alvarez can dance in the boxing ring ... but did you know he's also got the moves outside of it?!?
It's true ... the champ just posted a clip of him shakin' his tailfeather on a boat trip with his new wife -- and his moves ain't half bad!!
The newlyweds were enjoying the married life Thursday off the shores of Croatia -- when Canelo began breaking it down for his love, Fernanda Gomez.
Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.
There was some kickin', some swayin', some hip movements -- and it was HILARIOUS!!
Of course, Alvarez has all the reasons to be livin' it up ... he whooped Billy Joe Saunders in May, and a few days after the KO win, he married Gomez.
And, even though he's still embroiled in a beef with his ex-promoter Oscar De La Hoya -- it's obvious there ain't much that can keep Alvarez down!