Canelo Álvarez Dances His Face Off On Boat Trip With New Wife

We all know Canelo Alvarez can dance in the boxing ring ... but did you know he's also got the moves outside of it?!?

It's true ... the champ just posted a clip of him shakin' his tailfeather on a boat trip with his new wife -- and his moves ain't half bad!!

The newlyweds were enjoying the married life Thursday off the shores of Croatia -- when Canelo began breaking it down for his love, Fernanda Gomez.

There was some kickin', some swayin', some hip movements -- and it was HILARIOUS!!

Of course, Alvarez has all the reasons to be livin' it up ... he whooped Billy Joe Saunders in May, and a few days after the KO win, he married Gomez.