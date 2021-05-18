Canelo Alvarez Marries GF Fernanda Gomez At Beautiful Ceremony, One Week After Fight!

The champ keeps on winning!!!

Boxing superstar Canelo Alvarez tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Fernanda Gomez, over the weekend ... just a few days after beating the crap out of Billy Joe Saunders.

So yeah, it's safe to say the dude was confident he was gonna come out without a scratch ... or the couple would've needed to hire a serious photo editor for the wedding pics!!

But, that wasn't the case, as Canelo looked spotless for his beautiful ceremony by the water ... with his wife sharing a quick snap of the setting on Instagram.

The World Boxing Organization also posted a kissy shot of the nuptials ... congratulating the new Mr. and Mrs. on their big day.

"The WBO Family wishes lots of love and happiness to the recently married couple, unified WBO Super Middleweight Champion Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez and Fernanda Gomez."

Canelo and Gomez have been together for about 5 years ... and have one child together -- Maria, born in 2017.