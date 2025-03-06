Gervonta Davis Urged to Use New Hair Product After Lamont Roach Fight Controversy

If Gervonta Davis wants to avoid further hair controversies, one co. is urging the star boxer to switch to its products, insisting its stuff will keep him out of more greasy ring drama going forward.

The company, Murray's Pomade, issued the advisory to Davis in a statement to TMZ Sports this week ... just days after Tank claimed some hair oil forced him to take a knee during his scrap with Lamont Roach in New York.

Gervonta Davis says he took a knee in the 9th round because there was grease in his eyes from his hair:



“Damn, why y’all booing like I’m saying bullsh*t…



"Damn, why y'all booing like I'm saying bullsh*t…

They love you and then they hate you."#TankRoach #Boxing

If you missed it, Davis hit the canvas in the ninth round ... before he raced to his corner to demand a towel for his eyes. The bizarre scene sparked a ton of outrage, as many felt he should've been penalized for the act and subsequently lost the fight.

A spokesperson for Murray's -- one of the most popular hair styling companies in the nation -- told us if Tank would just use their stuff, he won't ever have the issue again in the future.

"Murray's Original Pomade, celebrating its 100th year, it's very thick and waxy and would not drip in those conditions," the rep said.

"He should have used our product and would not have worried ‘bout his do."

