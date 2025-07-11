Gervonta Davis Arrested For Domestic Violence

Boxing superstar Gervonta "Tank" Davis was arrested for domestic violence ... TMZ Sports has confirmed.

The 30-year-old fighter was booked early Friday morning ... and his mug shot shows him wearing a white polo and giving a bit of a blank stare on his face.

According to reporter Andy Slater, an alleged altercation between Davis and his ex-girlfriend happened a few weeks ago ... and Tank was wanted by police ever since the incident.

He was pulled over by cops in Miami Beach ... when a license plate reader tipped off authorities.

This is far from Davis' first run-in with the law -- he has been arrested a handful of times over the years.