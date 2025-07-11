Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Gervonta Davis Arrested For Domestic Violence

By TMZ Staff
Published
tank davis mug shot 1

Boxing superstar Gervonta "Tank" Davis was arrested for domestic violence ... TMZ Sports has confirmed.

The 30-year-old fighter was booked early Friday morning ... and his mug shot shows him wearing a white polo and giving a bit of a blank stare on his face.

According to reporter Andy Slater, an alleged altercation between Davis and his ex-girlfriend happened a few weeks ago ... and Tank was wanted by police ever since the incident.

floyd mayweather and gervonta tank davis
Getty

He was pulled over by cops in Miami Beach ... when a license plate reader tipped off authorities.

This is far from Davis' first run-in with the law -- he has been arrested a handful of times over the years.

Story developing ...

