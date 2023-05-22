Gervonta Davis Domestic Violence Case Dropped

Gervonta Davis is off the hook in his domestic violence case ... prosecutors have dropped the charge against the star boxer, TMZ Sports has confirmed.

The 28-year-old had been facing one count of misdemeanor battery after the mother of his child accused him of hitting her during a wild altercation in Broward County, Fla. back on Dec. 27.

But, officials said the alleged victim ultimately did not want to press charges in the case ... leading to its dismissal on Monday.

Play video content

The parties "agreed that the defendant had to complete an anger management course and parenting class," prosecutors said in a statement. Once prosecutors received confirmation he'd completed the courses, the case was dropped.

The woman initially told cops Davis had struck her with a "closed hand type slap" ... causing her an abrasion on the inside of her lip. She later, though, walked back the allegations in a social media post, writing, "While the emotions were high I made an unnecessary call to law enforcement in an intense moment while I was frantic."

"Gervonta did not harm me or our daughter."

For his part, Davis has always denied wrongdoing in the case ... saying in a social media statement of his own hours after the alleged incident, "I NEVER PUT MY HANDS ON MY CHILD MOTHER NOR MY F***ING DAUGHTER ARE YOU F***ING CRAZY!!"

"IM NOT A MONSTER."