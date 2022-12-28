Gervonta Davis Slapped Woman With Closed Hand, Leaving Abrasion, Cops Say

Cops say Gervonta Davis roughed up a woman in Florida on Tuesday afternoon -- slapping her with a "closed hand" ... and leaving her with an abrasion on the inside of her upper lip.

Police officers spelled out the allegations against the star boxer in court documents, obtained by TMZ Sports, claiming the incident happened at a residence in Parkland at around 1:25 PM.

According to the docs, the 28-year-old fighter "did actually and intentionally touch and strike" the woman "against her will" and "did intentionally cause bodily harm to her."

Police say in the docs Davis struck the woman on the right side of her head "with a closed hand type slap." Cops said the woman was left with a facial injury ... but was able to exit the home following the altercation.

As we reported, Davis was arrested hours after the alleged incident -- and booked on a domestic violence battery charge. Jail records show he's still in police custody.

Davis is scheduled to fight Hector Luis Garcia in a much-anticipated boxing match on Jan. 7 in Washington D.C.

Following the contest, he was expected to make a super fight with fellow star pugilist Ryan Garcia.