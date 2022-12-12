Gervonta Davis 'Pushing For' Devin Haney, Shakur Stevenson After Ryan Garcia Fight

Play video content TMZSports.com

Devin Haney and Shakur Stevenson better be ready for Gervonta Davis ... 'cause the boxing champ tells TMZ Sports he's coming for them -- wanting fights with the stars after he gets done whooping Ryan Garcia.

"I'm pushing for it," the 27-0 lightweight says. "I'm pushing for it."

Of course, Tank has a fight already lined up that he has to take care of before he can even think about throwing hands with Haney, Stevenson and Garcia ... his next bout is just a couple weeks away -- against Hector Luis Garcia on Jan. 7.

Tank knows what's on the line in that bout -- a win would make his next fight against Ryan Garcia a HUGE payday ... but a loss could hurt it.

Plus, the match is at Capital One Arena in Washington D.C., a skip and jump away from his hometown of Baltimore.

So, does he feel pressured? "It's pressure," he said, "but good pressure."

"I think every fight is pressure," he continued. "You wanna perform, you wanna look good in front of your hometown."

"He's 16 and 0, he's a solid opponent so just trying to make sure I stay focused on that main goal and not lose myself in the midst of it."

If he takes care of Hector Luis Garcia, he knows what's up next -- Ryan Garcia -- a matchup that now has a lot of bad blood in it.

The two boxers got into it recently ... when Gervonta called Ryan Garcia out on Twitter for the fighter's size.

Tank has since deleted the tweets, but he explained to us he's not calling Ryan a cheater -- he just wants to make sure when they fight, it's fair and square.

"Make sure everybody is on an even playing field," Tank says. "I never cheated. If you cheat, not saying he's cheating ... I'm just saying I seen a picture -- he's normally not that size."