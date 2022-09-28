Ryan Garcia Says Gervonta Davis Grabbed His Chain In Altercation At Club

Tank And I Got Into Altercation At Club

Ryan Garcia and Gervonta "Tank" Davis were apparently close to fighting recently -- but, it wasn't inside of the ring ... it was at a nightclub, where Garcia says the two boxers got into a heated altercation.

Garcia explained the situation on an Instagram Live stream on Wednesday ... saying he and his friend approached Tank's table at a club and asked the 27-0 boxer when they were going finally set up a fight.

"I guess he got offended by that," Garcia said of Davis. "Got all worked up."

Garcia says Tank grabbed onto his chain ... but, thankfully, the star fighter claims to have kept his cool.

"There's so many security guards there," Garcia said. "I knew he wasn't gonna take my chain or do anything really. He just wanted to seem tough."

Garcia says Tank eventually let go of his chain ... but they continued to exchange words.

"Outside the ring, you can act tough all you want," Garcia said. "Inside the ring, it all changes. I'm not with the acting tough. I'm tough only when I need to be."

Garcia and his promoter, Oscar De La Hoya, have been clamoring for a fight with Tank for a while ... in fact, the 23-0 boxer told us this summer he's ready to put his rival to sleep.