Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Ryan Garcia Says Gervonta Davis Grabbed His Chain In Altercation At Club

Ryan Garcia Tank And I Got Into Altercation At Club ... 'He Grabbed My Chain!!!'

9/28/2022 1:06 PM PT
CHAIN STANTCHER

Ryan Garcia and Gervonta "Tank" Davis were apparently close to fighting recently -- but, it wasn't inside of the ring ... it was at a nightclub, where Garcia says the two boxers got into a heated altercation.

Garcia explained the situation on an Instagram Live stream on Wednesday ... saying he and his friend approached Tank's table at a club and asked the 27-0 boxer when they were going finally set up a fight.

"I guess he got offended by that," Garcia said of Davis. "Got all worked up."

Garcia says Tank grabbed onto his chain ... but, thankfully, the star fighter claims to have kept his cool.

"There's so many security guards there," Garcia said. "I knew he wasn't gonna take my chain or do anything really. He just wanted to seem tough."

ryan garcia Gervonta Davis
Getty Composite

Garcia says Tank eventually let go of his chain ... but they continued to exchange words.

"Outside the ring, you can act tough all you want," Garcia said. "Inside the ring, it all changes. I'm not with the acting tough. I'm tough only when I need to be."

6/27/22
I'LL PUT TANK TO SLEEP
TMZSports.com

Garcia and his promoter, Oscar De La Hoya, have been clamoring for a fight with Tank for a while ... in fact, the 23-0 boxer told us this summer he's ready to put his rival to sleep.

Well ... let's get the paperwork signed already!!

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later