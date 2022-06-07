Oscar De La Hoya Offers Tank Davis Multi-Million $ Offer To Fight Ryan Garcia

Play video content TMZSports.com

Oscar De La Hoya says he's ready to make Gervonta Davis an even richer man than he already is -- by blessing Tank with the biggest check of his career -- and all he's gotta do is fight Ryan Garcia.

TMZ Sports talked to Ryan's longtime promoter about Tank after Davis' contract with friend and promoter Floyd Mayweather reportedly expired ... and we asked Oscar about the possibility of working with Gervonta.

"Tank, I know you had your last fight with Floyd Mayweather, and I respect Floyd Mayweather, and think he did a tremendous job with your career. But, I'm ready to offer you a multi, multi, multi, multi million-dollar offer to fight Ryan Garcia."

FYI, that's four multi's if you're keeping track at home.

What exactly does that mean? We asked ODLH how much money he believes the fight's worth to Tank.

"It'll be the biggest purse that Tank Davis has ever made," Oscar responded.

It's interesting ... Oscar doesn't make the play to sign Davis flat out, but rather promotes what would be a MASSIVE fight.

27-year-old Tank (27-0, 25 KOs) vs. 23-year-old Ryan (22-0, 18 KOs) is a fight that boxing fans have wanted to see for a long time.

De La Hoya even says he's ready to split TV and other revenue with Gervonta's partners ... all in an effort to book the bout.

"Let's make this fight happen. Everybody makes a shitload of money, and we give the fight fans what they want to see."

But, before a fight with Tank, KingRy -- a southern Cali native -- will take on Javier Fortuna at Crypto.com Arena (fka Staples Center).

Oscar, who has a statue outside the building, says he expects the crowd to be chock full of celebs.