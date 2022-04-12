Oscar De La Hoya Says Jake Paul Could Beat Boxing Champions In Ring, Good For The Sport

Play video content TMZSports.com

Boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya says Jake Paul isn't just great for the sport, but tells TMZ Sports the Problem Child could be a world champion fighter in the future.

"Let me tell you one thing about Jake Paul. He's the real deal. I'm gonna tell you that, with only four or five fights, and the way he's taking it serious," De La Hoya tells us.

"Jake Paul is the real deal. And I dare anyone who has boxing experience who has MMA experience to call him out, 'cause I'll tell you one thing, this guy can beat a lot of good champions, and even great champions."

Of course, 25-years-old Paul (5-0, 4 KOs) has only been boxing for a few years. But, despite the relative inexperience (many fighters started as young kids), most agree Jake's been incredibly impressive in the ring.

Over the course of his last 3 fights, Jake has beaten former MMA champ Ben Askren and future UFC Hall of Famer Tyron Woodley (twice) in the squared circle. He also beat former NBA star Nate Robinson in 2020 -- in what was his second pro scrap.

Jake hasn't made any bones about it ... he wants to continue stepping up in competition -- and that means facing experienced boxers.

"This is not a one-off, a two-off, a three-off, no. He wants to become a world champion. There's no way out of becoming a world champion. You have to fight the very best."

Just how far can Paul go? De La Hoya believes he could win belts.

"He's on his way to becoming a contender, and he's on his way to becoming a world contender, then a world champion."

Play video content TMZSports.com

There's more ... we also talked to ODLH about his star fighter, 23-year-old Ryan Garcia's return to the ring after a long layoff.

Ryan beat Emmanuel Tagoe by unanimous decision Saturday night ... after dropping and hurting the vet during their fight.

Who's next for Garcia?? Before the Tagoe bout, Oscar told us he was eyeing a fight with Ryan's rival, Gervonta "Tank" Davis.

De La Hoya lays out the blueprint ... one more fight for Ryan, sign Tank to Golden Boy Promotions, and make a super fight with Garcia and Davis!