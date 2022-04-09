Oscar De La Hoya Says He Wants To Sign Gervonta Davis, Make Fight W/ Ryan Garcia

Play video content TMZSports.com

Oscar De La Hoya wants to sign Gervonta "Tank" Davis to Golden Boy -- if the boxing star is truly a free agent. And, his pitch?? Let's make big checks and big fights ... like one with Ryan Garcia!

"I'll sign him! Absolutely," De La Hoya told us this week in Beverly Hills, alongside GF Holly Sonders. "Then make him fight Ryan. Biggest fight in the last decade."

Of course, boxing fans have been wanting this lightweight battle for the longest time ... featuring two of the best and brightest young boxers in the world. Ryan and Tank have been rivals for years, and occasionally engage in some good ol' fashion trash talk.

But, the fight hasn't yet come to fruition ... in part, because Ryan was promoted by Oscar, and Tank, Floyd Mayweather (TBE and ODLH ain't exactly friends). But, now that Gervonta's contract with Mayweather Promotions is reportedly up, De La Hoya wants to lock up the undefeated knockout artist.

"I wouldn't mind making a three-fight deal with him just to make the Ryan fight happen," De La Hoya said.

"Tank, give me a call! Get a hold of me whenever you are free, if you are free."

ODLH added, "I respect Mayweather. Great career with Mayweather, he promoted you amazingly but if you're free, I'm here. Let's make the fight happen with Ryan Garcia."

And, along with the big fights would come big paychecks.

"We'll make him a lot of money. I've been in this business for 22 years, so I've promoted the biggest fighters, including Mayweather. So I'll get him a s***load of money."

Garcia is set to return to the ring against 32-1 Ghanaian boxer Emmanuel Tagoe on April 9 at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

It'll be King Ry's (21-0m 18 KOs) first bout since January 2021 ... and first return after taking a break to work on his mental health.

"Yeah, it's been 15 months, man, since he's been off so he's looking great," De La Hoya said.

"Hopefully, he'll knock out Tagoe and then we can go straight to Tank Davis."

We also asked De La Hoya if Garcia -- who signed with Golden Boy Promotions in Nov. 2016 -- is on the path to becoming one of the greatest Mexican fighters ever ... like himself and Canelo Alvarez.