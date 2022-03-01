Oscar De La Hoya Gunning For Ryan Garcia Vs. Tank Davis Fight This Year

Play video content TMZSports.com

Ryan Garcia vs. Gervonta "Tank" Davis -- the super fight that's been years in the making -- may finally be on the verge of actually happening, 'cause King Ry's promoter, legendary fighter Oscar De La Hoya tells us he wants to make the bout this year!

TMZ Sports talked to De La Hoya -- who was promoting Garcia's return to the ring vs. Emmanuel Tagoe on April 9 on DAZN -- when the conversation turned to a possible title fight with Tank later this year.

"The perfect scenario is Ryan Garcia versus Tank Davis, right? The crazy part is that Floyd Mayweather is Tank Davis' promoter and I'm Ryan Garcia's promoter so it will be -- just imagine me and Floyd putting on the gloves after Ryan and Tank. It would be the Super Bowl of boxing," ODLH says.

Garcia hasn't fought since January 2021 (he beat Luke Campbell) ... after Ryan courageously opened up about mental health issues he was facing.

Tank and Ryan are two of the best (young) fighters in the world. 27-year-old Davis is 26-0 (24 KO's) and has some of the most devastating power in the sport.

23-year-old Garcia is also undefeated ... with a record of 21-0 (18 KO's). Ryan is blazing fast and has knockout power.

Both guys -- and their people -- have gone back-and-forth for years ... challenging each other.

Davis is likely to fight Rolando Romero sometime over the next few months. Garcia has the bout with Tagoe (who ODLH says is no scrub) the second week of April ... and in a perfect world, Oscar would set the Ryan and Gervonta fight for later 2022.

"I would love to get that fight done in 2022," the boxing Hall of Famer says.

"I strongly feel -- like Ryan Garcia, he's coming off a 15-month layoff, this is a perfect fight for Ryan Garcia. This kid from Ghana is no pushover. He only lost one fight in his pro debut and he's been undefeated since."

Oscar continued ... "When I think of his opponent, I think of about Azumah Nelson and Ike Quartey, these are tough, tough fighters from Ghana so it's not going to be easy. After this fight, everything goes well then I'm gonna go after Tank Davis and the very best for Ryan Garcia."