Gervonta Davis Supporting Hated Rival Ryan Garcia ... Mental Health Is No Joke

They'll kill each other in the ring, but Gervonta Davis is rooting for Ryan Garcia outside of it.

26-year-old Gervonta and 22-year-old Ryan have been on a collision course for years -- they've both rocketed to the top of the boxing world ... and have talked TONS of crap to each other along the way.

Even Tank's mentor, Floyd Mayweather, knows the fight would be a huge deal -- and even tried to set it up back in 2019.

But, with Garcia currently taking a break to deal with mental health issues, Davis is NOT using the situation as an excuse to attack his rival.

In fact, Davis tells us he supports Garcia and hopes he gets healthy soon.

"Mental illness is global so I just wish him the best," Davis tells TMZ Sports.

Davis -- who's currently 24-0 as a pro -- is gearing up for his June 26 fight against WBA world super-lightweight champion Mario Barrios ... but says he's not ruling out a scrap with Garcia at some point down the line.