Oscar De La Hoya Gifts GF Holly Sonders Red Ferrari For Valentine's Day

Oscar De La Hoya Gifts GF Holly Sonders Ferrari ... For Valentine's Day
2/15/2022 7:10 AM PT
Boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya pulled out all the stops for his girlfriend on Valentine's Day ... by gifting her a freakin' Ferrari!!
TMZ Sports is told Holly Sonders -- who went public with ODLH back in August -- initially thought her man was blowing off the special day with a TV show filming and a round of golf with the bros ... leaving behind a Hermes bag and a diamond bracelet to make up for his absence on the special day.
As it turns out, there was one more gift -- an even bigger gift -- on the way ... and when Oscar got home, he told Holly to go out to the garage.
That's when the big finale was unveiled ... a beautiful red Ferrari SF90 Stradale was waiting for her -- with a bunch of roses sitting on top!!
Check out the vid -- Holly is clearly thrilled with the gesture ... recording herself as she takes a seat in her new whip.
Holly says the car is worth $1 million ... but seeing that smile on her face?!? Priceless.