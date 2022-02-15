Oscar De La Hoya Gifts GF Holly Sonders Red Ferrari For Valentine's Day

Play video content TMZSports.com

Boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya pulled out all the stops for his girlfriend on Valentine's Day ... by gifting her a freakin' Ferrari!!

TMZ Sports is told Holly Sonders -- who went public with ODLH back in August -- initially thought her man was blowing off the special day with a TV show filming and a round of golf with the bros ... leaving behind a Hermes bag and a diamond bracelet to make up for his absence on the special day.

As it turns out, there was one more gift -- an even bigger gift -- on the way ... and when Oscar got home, he told Holly to go out to the garage.

That's when the big finale was unveiled ... a beautiful red Ferrari SF90 Stradale was waiting for her -- with a bunch of roses sitting on top!!

Check out the vid -- Holly is clearly thrilled with the gesture ... recording herself as she takes a seat in her new whip.