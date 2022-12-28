Gervonta Davis Calls Domestic Violence Allegations 'Bulls***,' 'I Am Not A Monster'

Gervonta Davis is breaking his silence on his domestic violence arrest ... calling the allegations "bulls***" -- while insisting, "I am not a monster."

The star boxer wrote out a lengthy statement on his Instagram page Wednesday afternoon -- shortly after he was released from jail -- saying the battery claims made against him by a woman on Tuesday were flat-out, not true.

Davis said adamantly, "I NEVER PUT MY HANDS ON MY CHILD MOTHER NOR MY F***ING DAUGHTER ARE YOU F***ING CRAZY!!"

He added, "IM NOT A MONSTER."

Davis included a picture of what he says is his family watching "Frozen" -- and said in his statement the photo was snapped just "moments" before he and the mother of his child got into an argument.

Davis went on to say the entire ordeal was a money grab by his accuser.

As we previously reported, Davis was arrested in Parkland, FL on Tuesday at around 2:50 PM after cops say he hit a woman in the face, causing her an abrasion on the inside of her upper lip.

Play video content

In a 911 call, obtained by TMZ Sports, the woman can be heard telling cops she thought the fighter was "going to kill" her. Davis alleged Wednesday she had only made the call "BECUZ I WOULDNT GIVE HER MY TRUCK!"