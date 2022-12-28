Alleged Gervonta Davis Victim Placed Frantic 911 Call, 'He's Going To Kill Me!'

Play video content

The woman who accused Gervonta Davis of domestic violence on Tuesday repeatedly pleaded with officers for help after dialing 911 ... at one point screaming at the operator, "He's going to kill me!"

In the call, obtained by TMZ Sports, an unidentified woman begged for assistance over and over again following an alleged altercation with the star boxer at a home in Parkland, FL at around 1:25 PM.

As the operator attempted to gain more information about what was happening ... the woman could hardly compose herself, screaming for help numerous times.

"I need help, please!" she said in the call. "I'm trying to go home. I have my baby in the car, and he attacked me in front of the kid. And, now he's messing up my tires!"

A few moments later, she can be heard saying, "Please, help me! He's going to kill me!"

The call disconnected, but she was able to call back again -- telling the operator on the second go-around, "I need to go home, I'm in danger right now!"

In a separate 911 call, a woman can also be heard requesting assistance for the alleged victim ... noting in her call that the woman claimed Davis had spit at her.

As we previously reported, cops say Davis had struck the woman in the face with a "closed hand type slap" in the incident -- causing a small abrasion to the inside of her upper lip.

Davis was arrested at around 2:50 PM ... and booked on a domestic violence battery charge. Jail records show he stayed behind bars overnight, but was eventually released on Wednesday afternoon.