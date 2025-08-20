Tommy Fury Turned Down June 28 Jake Paul Fight, Documentary Shows

Tommy Fury left a TON of money on the table this year ... with a new documentary revealing TNT had the chance to fight Jake Paul again in June -- but he turned it down due to timing.

The nugget of info was documented in the new project, "Tommy: The Good. The Bad. The Fury" ... where a scene shows the boxer's dad, John, taking a call from their lawyer during a camping trip.

Tommy Fury was offered a fight with Jake Paul on June 28 instead of Chavez jr, but declined due to his inactivity and said he needed 2-3 more warmup fights ‼️ pic.twitter.com/gUrD9OClpL — MVP Updates (@mvpupdates_) August 19, 2025 @mvpupdates_

In the chat, the two discuss how Paul's original opponent backed out ... and his team was interested in setting up a rematch of their Feb. 2023 bout, which El Gallo lost via split decision.

John immediately shut it down ... saying, "That's the oldest trick in the book, isn't it?"'

He went on to say Tommy would need more of a heads up ... as he had been inactive for 18 months, was fresh off surgery and they were "a couple of months" out from the proposed fight night.

Tommy was curious about how big the payday would have been ... but John assured him it was the right move to pass.

The former "Love Island" star agreed ... admitting he needed "2-3 fights" before entering the ring with Paul.

Of course, Paul went on to face former middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. ... and came away with a unanimous decision victory.

It's a different tone from Tommy ... who previously stated he would take Paul anytime, anywhere.

"I've got the win. He's got the loss." 🗣️



Tommy Fury v Jake Paul round two anyone? 🥊👀 pic.twitter.com/pUtK4cie8Z — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) August 18, 2025 @BBCSport