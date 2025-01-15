Tommy Fury Says Alcohol Problem Led To Molly-Mae Hague Breakup

Tommy Fury says his relationship with fellow "Love Island" star Molly-Mae Hague ended because of his excessive drinking, NOT cheating ... claiming all the chatter surrounding their split has been "complete and utter bollocks."

The boxer addressed his highly publicized breakup in an interview with Men's Health UK this week ... and he said even his ex-fiancée herself would confirm his struggles with alcohol torpedoed their engagement.

Tommy's half-brother explained he started reaching for the bottle after he underwent surgery to repair ligaments in his hand ... forcing him out of boxing training for at least 10 months.

Fury said there wasn't much he could physically do during his recovery -- he even struggled to bathe -- but drinking took his mind off the ailment ... and it snowballed from there.

"Where I'd normally be in camp, I’d just be smashing Guinness left, right and center, then later on in the night shots would come out," Fury said. "Most nights I would drink to get black-out drunk. I think that's what really took its toll on me."

Even though his duties as a father to baby Bambi, Fury said his relationship with Molly suffered the consequences.

"We broke up because I had a problem with alcohol and I couldn't be the partner that I wanted to be anymore," Fury added. "It kills me to say it, but I couldn't. I loved a pint of beer, loved to drink."

The 25-year-old reiterated he was not unfaithful to Molly ... and while he wishes people would have checked in on him instead of jumping to conclusions, he isn't looking for sympathy.

"It was the drink, and the drink is not a good thing. You need to get a grip of it. If you're in the same spot as me, where you just think that it's going to cure all your problems, it doesn't."

"You wake up even worse and you want to drink more to try and feel happy again. That's the cycle of it."