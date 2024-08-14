Tommy Fury, Molly-Mae Hague Break Up After 5 Years

Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague have called it quits ... with the boxer and influencer announcing they have officially ended their relationship.

MMH first shared the bombshell news on Wednesday ... saying, "Never in a million years did I think I'd ever have to write this. After five years of being together I never imagined our story would end, especially not this way."

Fury and Hague famously met on Season 5 of "Love Island" in 2019 ... and welcomed a child, Bambi, back in January 2023.

The professional boxer then proposed later that year.

"I will forever be grateful for the most important thing to me now and always, my beautiful daughter," Hague continued. "Without us there would be no her, she will always be my priority."

Hague added she will be taking a break from social media as she deals with the split ... and promised to return "when it feels right."

Fury also addressed the breakup ... saying, "The past 5 years have led to us having our beautiful baby girl, Bambi & I will forever be thankful to Molly for making me a dad. Bambi is our priority."