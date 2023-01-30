Tommy Fury & Molly-Mae Hague Welcome First Child, A Little Baby Girl

Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague are officially parents ... the pro boxer and English reality star/social media influencer had their first child together -- an adorable baby girl!!

The lovebirds posted a pic of the newest addition to their family on Instagram, born on Monday, January 23.

In the pic, Tommy, younger brother of Tyson Fury, is holding their daughter with Molly by his side. And, the expressions on their faces say it all.

Tommy and Molly have been dating since 2019 ... after meeting on the reality show "Love Island."

TF and Hague announced in September they were expecting ... and after months of excitement and anticipation, their bundle of joy finally arrived.

"A dream come true," Tommy captioned a pic of him touching Molly-Mae's pregnant belly when they announced they were expecting.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

It's been an eventful past few days for Tommy ... on Friday, he and Jake Paul finalized their boxing match for February 26 in Saudi Arabia after their two previous fights were canceled.

But, Jake may have spoiled Tommy's surprise before he shared it ... saying, "Tommy has no excuses now. Baby’s born. Money’s massive. Immigration is not an issue.'"