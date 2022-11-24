Tommy Fury Says Tom Brady Can Find Love On Reality TV After Gisele Divorce

... And You Can, Too!!!

Tom Brady is one of the most eligible bachelors on planet Earth ... and Tommy Fury has an idea where he can find his next partner -- on a reality TV show!!

TMZ Sports spoke with Tommy (the younger brother of Tyson Fury) ... and the British pro boxer told us Brady shouldn't rule out finding love on TV -- because it happened to him.

"I've met the woman of my dreams on a show, and now she's having my children," Tommy said. "It's definitely hope for Tom Brady out there."

Of course, Tommy, 23, is in a relationship with English social media influencer Molly-Mae Hague. The two first met on "Love Island" ... and they've been together ever since.

In fact -- in September, the couple announced they were expecting their first child together.

It sounds like TNT thinks TB12 can have a similar love story after his divorce from Gisele Bündchen -- if Tom is willing to give it a chance.

As you know by now, Gisele appeared to be taking steps to move on post-Tom ... spending time with renowned jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente -- but her camp insisted the vacation was not romantic.

Regardless, TF says he's rooting for Brady, and his advice to the QB is to never give up on the pursuit of love, even if it comes from the most unexpected places.