Jake Paul, Tommy Fury Finalize Boxing Match In Saudi Arabia

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury's fight location has been confirmed -- the highly-anticipated bout will go down in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia ... and the YouTube superstar says it's gonna be a huge payday.

Paul's Most Valuable Promotions announced the news Friday ... confirming Jake, 26, will step in the ring against Tyson Fury's younger brother on February 26.

"Tommy has no excuses now," Jake said. "Baby’s born. Money’s massive. Immigration is not an issue."

"Tyson Fury has promised he and Papa John will make Tommy retire from boxing and change his last name forever if he can’t beat the YouTuber," Jake added. "Saturday (tomorrow) I’m coming to London to look at all three Fury’s in the eye and shake on that promise."

As we previously reported, Jake and Tommy were supposed to fight on two different occasions ... but injuries and travel issues on Fury's side halted both matches.

Paul is 6-0 in his professional boxing career, scoring victories over former UFC champions Tyron Woodley and Anderson Silva. Meanwhile, Tommy, 23, has an 8-0 record with 4 KOs.

"The moment of truth has finally arrived," Paul added in a press release. "On February 26th, I will get in the ring with a ‘real boxer,’ an 8-0 fighter from a storied fighting family and show the world the truth about who Jake Paul, the boxer really is."