Jake Paul Rips Tommy Fury You Ran Away From $8 Million and Got Dumped!!!

You Ran Away From $8 Million and Got Dumped!!!

Jake Paul claims Tommy Fury turned down a LOT of money to meet in the ring again ... saying TNT "ran away from" an $8 million offer to set up a rematch.

El Gallo's brother, Logan, recently went on his "Impaulsive" podcast and accused Tommy of ducking another bout with Jake ... and after Fury got wind of it all, he fired back with a video of his own on Tuesday.

Play video content

"I just wanted to come on here and say that no one is running from that fight," Tommy said. "I beat you once already and handed you your first loss. The minute you stepped in and fought a real boxer, you lost fair and square."

"I can give you a second loss, that's not a problem, but let's talk some serious numbers on the phone."

Jake wasted no time addressing Tommy's take ... and took some serious shots at Fury's personal life in the process.

"What an absolute muppet," Jake said. "Buddy you just pulled out of a fight for the 3rd time. You have ZERO credibility."

"I offered you $8M dollars and you ran away from it. And now you got dumped by Molly, getting sued by DAZN and still can’t call a shot without your dad. GTFOH."

Of course, Paul is referencing Fury's decision to back out of his January bout with Darren Till ... as well as his public split from his "Love Island" star, Molly-Mae Hague.

It's clear there's still a lot of hate between both sides ... and considering Tommy is the only guy to leave the ring victorious against Jake, it makes all the sense in the world for them to run it back after Paul beat Mike Tyson last month.