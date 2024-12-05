Jake Paul Added As Playable Character In Boxing Video Game
Jake Paul I'm In The Game!!! ... Gets Added To 'Undisputed Boxing'
Jake Paul's meteoric rise in boxing is showing no signs of slowing down ... 'cause just weeks after his massive showdown with Mike Tyson, the Problem Child is being added as a playable character in "Undisputed Boxing!"
The video game makers made the announcement Thursday morning, saying Paul would be added to the project as part of "The Problem DLC Pack" on December 12, alongside other fighters like James "Buster" Douglas, Otto Wallin and Marco Barrera.
Jake “El Gallo De Dorado” Paul is bringing all the smoke to @PlayUndisputed in The Problem Child DLC Pack! 💨December 12, 2024 ⌛🎮#Boxing #Gaming #RuleTheRing #BecomeUndisputed pic.twitter.com/o87T9PFYsT— Undisputed (@PlayUndisputed) December 5, 2024 @PlayUndisputed
While his in-game beard is a little darker than his real-life facial hair, the developers seemingly nailed the rest of his character design!
Whether you choose to play as Paul -- or try and finally knock him out -- the 27-year-old joins a pretty loaded roster of talent ... the game includes Tyson Fury, Terence Crawford, Katie Taylor and Canelo Alvarez!
While some people aren't too pleased with the game adding him, it's impossible to deny the impact the Ohio native has had on the sport.
Jake's fight against Iron Mike drew an estimated 108 million people to Netflix for the bout ... with AT&T stadium drawing the biggest gate for any boxing or MMA event in U.S. history ($18.1 million).