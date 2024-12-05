Jake Paul Added As Playable Character In Boxing Video Game

Jake Paul's meteoric rise in boxing is showing no signs of slowing down ... 'cause just weeks after his massive showdown with Mike Tyson, the Problem Child is being added as a playable character in "Undisputed Boxing!"

The video game makers made the announcement Thursday morning, saying Paul would be added to the project as part of "The Problem DLC Pack" on December 12, alongside other fighters like James "Buster" Douglas, Otto Wallin and Marco Barrera.

While his in-game beard is a little darker than his real-life facial hair, the developers seemingly nailed the rest of his character design!

Whether you choose to play as Paul -- or try and finally knock him out -- the 27-year-old joins a pretty loaded roster of talent ... the game includes Tyson Fury, Terence Crawford, Katie Taylor and Canelo Alvarez!

While some people aren't too pleased with the game adding him, it's impossible to deny the impact the Ohio native has had on the sport.