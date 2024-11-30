Claressa Shields Adamant She Can Beat Jake Paul After Win Over Mike Tyson

Play video content TMZSports.com

Jake Paul's win over Mike Tyson did nothing to change Claressa Shields' opinion on how she'd fare against the boxer ... 'cause she tells TMZ Sports she still believes she'd whoop El Gallo's ass in the ring.

We caught up with the former world champion out at LAX ... and got her thoughts on all things Paul after his unanimous decision win over Iron Mike -- as well as the hate he's gotten over the years.

Shields believes the backlash isn't much about his skillset ... but more about his choice of opponents.

Shields has stated several times Paul is no match for her in the ring ... and even though he just took down a boxing legend (albeit at 58 years old), that remains the case.

"I don't think Jake Paul has the skills to get inside the ring with me," she said. "Or any of the guys at 154 pounds and up who is ranked in the rankings. I'm not gonna lie to you. 1-10."

Despite the blunt take, Shields gave the 27-year-old his flowers for what he has done for the art.

"He's bringing more eyes to the sport and that's what you need," Shields said. "Hopefully everybody who is involved on that side can keep building from that and also create a real blueprint to where it can be used for generations to come."

